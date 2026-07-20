September 8, 1947 - July 13, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

Sherry Lee Edson, age 78, of North Branch, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2026, surrounded by the love of her family.

Born on September 8, 1947, in Mankato, Minnesota, to parents, Jack and Donna, Sherry lived a life defined by resilience, creativity, and quiet strength. She was a steady and dependable presence whose love and determination anchored her family through life's joys and challenges. Her strength was never loud-it was reflected in her actions, her perseverance, and her unwavering devotion to those she loved.

Throughout her life, Sherry embraced many roles and mastered each one with pride. She began her career as a beautician, helping others feel confident and cared for. A true city girl who became a farmer, she adapted to rural life with grit and grace. She later worked as a seamstress at Fingerhut, where her creativity and attention to detail flourished. Her career eventually led her into bookkeeping, a role she carried out with accuracy and dedication. Demonstrating her remarkable ability to learn and excel in any endeavor, she later performed highly skilled technical work, soldering at Honeywell and Alliant Techsystems.

Sherry's passions reflected her gentle spirit and creative soul. She found joy in gardening, tending flowers and plants with patience and care. She loved sewing and creating things with her hands, sharing her warmth in every stitch. Painting allowed her to express the beauty and color she saw in the world. Above all else, she cherished her grandchildren, who were the greatest joy of her life. They filled her days with laughter, pride, and immeasurable love.

Sherry is lovingly survived by her children, Tia (Jeff), René, TerriAnn, and Erik (Audrey); her cherished grandchildren, Joel (Molly), Jarrett (Danielle), Lauren (Seth), Henry (Karlie), Kaja, Grant (Dallas), Madison (Triston), McKenna (Connor), Karston (Madie), and Ashton (Paris); great-grandchildren, Reyna, Zoey, Ivy, and Sage; and brothers, Lance Hasselfeldt and Jeff Hasselfeldt. They will forever carry her love, wisdom, and steadfast strength in their hearts.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Terry Edson; her mother, Donna Dvoracek; her father, Jack Hasselfeldt; and her brother, Steve Hasselfeldt.

A Celebration of Sherry's Life will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2026, at 12:00 PM at Hope Lutheran Church, 26498 180th St. NW, Big Lake, with visitation beginning at 11:00 AM.