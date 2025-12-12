October 22, 1971 – December 10, 2025

A time of sharing will be held at 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, for Norman Talkalai, age 54 of St. Cloud, MN. A proud member of the San Carlos Apache Tribe, he passed away at his home of natural causes, in St. Cloud MN, December 10, 2025. Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday at the Daniel Funeral Home. Burial will be at the San Carlos Cemetery in San Carlos, AZ later.

A devoted husband, father, brother, and soon-to-be grandfather, Norman was the cherished son of Robert and Kat Talkalai. A man with a love for the open road, Stormin’ Norman found peace and freedom riding his Harley-Davidson. He was also a lifelong Pittsburgh Steelers fan, cheering on his team with passion and pride. Norman was prodigiously proud of his service as a police officer for the San Carlos police department.

Norman was survived by, his parents, loving wife, Katie (Orth), with whom he built a life grounded in faith, strength, and deep affection. Proud father of four children Ursula (Nate), Isla, Piper and Maverick. The devoted brother to his four siblings Robern, Ozzy, Barbie, and Robertson. He is also lovingly remembered by his in-laws Tom and Cathy Orth. Norman looked forward with great excitement to welcoming his first grandchild, expected in February, a blessing he spoke of often and held close to his heart.

Norman will be remembered for his kindness, his steady presence, and the love he poured into his family. His spirit, laughter, and the stories he shared will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

He will be deeply missed and forever honored by his family, friends, and community.