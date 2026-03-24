October 24, 1958 - March 22, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Brenda K. Schneider, age 67 of Ogilvie, MN, died on March 22, 2026, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud. Funeral Services will be Monday, March 30, 2026, at 11:00 AM at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton with visitation from 9:00-11:00 AM. Burial will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Princeton.

Brenda Kay was born to Royal and Dorothy (Keene) Herold on October 24, 1958, in Grundy, VA. She married Jed Schneider on September 13, 1999, in Spearfish, SD. Brenda enjoyed the outdoors, especially watching wildlife at their 20 acres, seeing bears, turkeys, and other creatures. She was a rock and agate enthusiast going to a rock and mineral show every year. Brenda also enjoyed Blues festivals. She loved her family and always had friends visiting at their home. Brenda will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Brenda is survived by her children, Lance (Becky) Steinemann, Sarah (Changa) Steinemann, and Matthew (Cara Raya) Steinemann; grandchildren, Zach, Kayla, Bo, Elijah, Jada, Isaiah, Stephen, Kalista, Keyanna, Brenden, Mya, Adrian, Sebastian, and Gavin; great-grandchildren, Daniel, Oliver, Morgan, Scarlette, Pearl Rose, Maguire, and Kinsley; sister, Wonda Nelson; sister-in-law, LoAnn Herold; and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jed in 2022; grandson, Jose Maria; parents, and brother, Jack Herold.