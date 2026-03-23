January 10, 1945 - March 21, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

A Memorial Service will be at a later date for Dianna Lund, 81, of Zimmerman, MN, who died on Saturday, March 21, 2026, at her home in Zimmerman.

Dianna was born on January 10, 1945, in Decorah, IA, to William and Mabel Barth. She married Michael Lund on February 17, 1962, in Rochester. Dianna enjoyed spending time playing cards. She loved her grandchildren and her animals. Dianna loved her home and enjoyed decorating and redoing things.

Dianna is survived by her children, Randy Lund and Deanna Estrem; grandsons, Jonothan Schoenfelder and Logen Estrem; great-grandchildren, Ava Schoenfelder and Kylie Schoenfelder; and siblings, Myrna (Ted) Wellner, Brad (Lorraine) Barth, and Dwight (Gayle) Barth.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Michael in 2024; and brothers, Bill and Donny Barth.