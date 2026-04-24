Gayle A. Tofte, 82, Morris

May 26, 1943 - April 21, 2026

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Gayle Alyce Tofte, age 82, of Morris, MN, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, at CentraCare Hospital in St. Cloud.

Gayle was born on May 26, 1943, in Minneapolis, where she was raised by her mother, Edith, and stepfather, Arch Sheffield. She attended Roosevelt High School in Minneapolis.

On July 14, 1962, Gayle married Gerhard “Bud” Jorgenson, and together they farmed north of Montevideo. They had two sons, Kevin and Daniel.

On March 22, 1985, she married Richard Tofte. The couple made their home on the farm north of Appleton and later retired to Morris.

Throughout her life, Gayle worked in a variety of roles, including at Pioneer Public TV, as a home health aide, and as church secretary at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Morris, where she and Richard were longtime members. Gayle loved baking and was exceptionally creative; she built a small business selling her delicious homemade baked goods.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Tofte of Morris; her children, Kevin Jorgenson (Michelle) of Owatonna, Dan Jorgenson (Monica) of Stacy, Kristine Raymo (Josh) of St. Cloud, and Jon Tofte (Julie) of Clear Lake, IA; her grandchildren, Zach (Jordyn), Payton, Brooke, Matthew, Brandon (Hannah), Nathan (Rebecka), Katelyn (David), and Zane; her great grandchildren Beckett and Cooper, as well as Brooks, who is expected in June. She is also remembered with affection by her nephew, Kreg Sorsoleil, and niece, Kimberly Sorsoleil.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Edith Sheffield; stepfather, Arch Sheffield; brother, Robert Sorsoleil; unborn great grandchild, Shay; and great grandson, Wyatt.

Per Gayle’s request, no public memorial service is planned. Arrangements and cremation were handled by Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home.