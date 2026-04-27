June 14, 1985 - April 22, 2026

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Elizabeth Jean Barker, age 40 of Elk River, MN, passed away on April 22, 2026, at her home. Memorial Services will be Monday, May 4, 2026 at 2:00 PM at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Liz was born to Jeffrey A. and Ramona K. (Maher) Barker on Friday, June 14, 1985, at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale. Liz graduated high school from Anoka-Hennepin in Anoka. She played softball in school.

Liz worked as a custodian for many years and for many school districts, most recently East Bethel. Coworkers said she was such a hard worker and always had a smile on her face. Liz was a strong, free-spirited woman whose life was cut way too short, when things were becoming so good for her. She had a long-term boyfriend, Jacob L. Eskelson, who she met at work. They spent a lot of time together.

Liz is survived by her grandmothers, Betty Maher and Betty J. Barker; her parents; her only daughter, Avah Elizabeth Buxton; her sister, Katrina F. Barker; her brother, Ryan J. Barker; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandpa, Douglas A. Barker.