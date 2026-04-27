January 31, 1966 - April 22, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Memorial Service will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 2, 2026 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Michael “Mike” R. Levinski, age 60, who passed away Wednesday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Pastor Jason Swedeen will officiate and burial will be at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Rice. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home.

Mike was born January 31, 1966 to Leonard Sr. and Delores (Schwartz) Levinski in St. Cloud. He married Debra Luke at Immaculate Conception Church in Rice on May 24, 1991. He was the owner of Multi-Load Transport where he proudly worked beside his son, Keith. When not at work, you could find him spending time with his family. He loved to curl up on the couch with a bowl of popcorn or a pint of ice cream and watch a movie. Mike thoroughly enjoyed the wind in his hair, whether that was out on the boat fishing or for a ride on his motorcycle. He was a welcoming conversationalist with a fun sense of humor. When he got the opportunity, he loved to get his bride, Debbie, out on the dance floor. Mike had an unwavering faith in God and strong love for his family and friends.

Mike is survived by his wife, Debra of Little Falls; mother-in-law, Joyce Luke of Little Falls; son, Keith (Jessica) Schmitt of Sartell; daughters, Amanda Schmitt of Sauk Rapids, Macey (James) Gaspers of Watkins; grandchildren, Alexis, Zoey, Logan, Brooks, Joey; brothers, Leonard Jr. of Avon, Paul (Cheryle) of Rice; sisters, Diana (Brian) Asmus of Gaylord, Linda Dahler of St. Cloud, Victoria Levinski of Darwin; step brother, Ray Sufka; step sister, Brenda Sufka; brothers-in-law, Richard (JoAnn) Luke, Dave (Molly) Luke, Jerry (Jana) Luke; sisters-in-law, Jackie (Terry) Dingman, Rebecca (David) Hoppe, Robin (Derrick) Hatchett and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Libby Levinski; father-in-law Donald Luke; brothers, Richard, John “Joey”; sister, Pat (Richard) Antonson.