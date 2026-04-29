October 23, 1931 - April 26, 2026

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Memorial services for Gerald (Jerry) Butkowski, 94, of St. Cloud, will be held at 5:00 p.m. Friday, May 8, 2026, at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Visitation will take place from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with Rev. Scott Pogatchnik officiating. Entombment will take place at a later date at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Jerry passed away Sunday, April 26, 2026, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. The family wishes to thank the staff at the St. Cloud Hospital and Quiet Oaks Hospice House for the care Jerry received prior to his passing.

Jerry was born October 23, 1931 in St. Cloud to Frank & Elizabeth (Lang) Butkowski. He graduated from Tech High School where he enjoyed working on the printing press. After graduating, he served his country in the United States Air Force. While on temporary duty at the U.S. Pentagon, Jerry met Ruth Flood. Jerry and Ruth were married on June 13, 1953 in Montrose, IL. As a couple they returned to St. Cloud where Jerry worked for Gopher Lumber and Supply for many years. He was a member of St. John Cantius Catholic Church and a member of the Eagles Aerie # 622 in St. Cloud. He enjoyed spending time golfing, camping, woodworking at Whitney, spending time with family and friends at Lake Edward, and watching the Minnesota Twins. Jerry loved being a father, grandfather, and great grandfather, often attending sporting events, giving advice on home or auto maintenance, or getting ice cream from the local Dairy Queen.

He is survived by his wife Ruth of St. Cloud; children, Karen Kloeppner of St. Cloud; Steven (Kim) Butkowski of St. Cloud; Brad (Patty) Butkowski of St. Michael; sister, Clara Vreeland of Sartell; 8 grandchildren (Kristin, Kelly, Julie, Brandon, Kyle, Jeff, Katie, and Jason) and 6 great grandchildren (Elise, Madison, Ridley, Piper, Bennett, and Maxwell).

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Sylvester, Ervin, Clarence, and Andy; sisters, Viola Lane and Lorraine Smith.