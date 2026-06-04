October 14, 1949 - June 3, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, June 10, 2026 at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake for Michael J. McDonald, 76 who passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2026 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Michael Kellog will officiate and burial will be at the parish cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Clear Lake.

Michael was born October 14, 1949 in St. Cloud to Richard and Elizabeth (Reis) McDonald. He married Diane (Schoepf) Layeux on March 16, 1974. Michael worked as a meat cutting instructor at the St. Cloud Reformatory. He was involved with St. Marcus Church, where he was an usher. Michael was a member and president of the Clear Lake Lions. He enjoyed spending time with family, hunting, fishing, spending time outdoors, spending time on Jones Lake, Trick or Treating with family, hockey and card games. Michael was kind, caring, donated so much of his time and talent to different organizations and took care of all of his loved ones.

Michael is survived by his children, Justin (Amanda Fandrich) McDonald of New Rockford, ND, Deyette Kraemer of Minnetonka, Darrin Layeux of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Blake (Margot), Kenzie (Ronald), Paige (Nic), Addysen; great-grandchildren, Lilah, Caroline, Blaire, Shepherd, Sebastian, Romeo, Louie, Ruby, and one on the way; siblings, David (Barb) McDonald of Clear Lake, Karen Hill of Cottonwood, AZ; brother-in-law, William “Skip” (Karen) Schoepf of Eagan; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Diane who passed away August 17, 2024; and brother, John.