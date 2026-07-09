October 27, 1998 - July 8, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for Austin J. Smith Nelson, age 27, who passed away Wednesday July 8, 2026 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Austin was born October 27, 1998 in St. Cloud to Andrew and Susan (Slivnik) Smith Nelson. He enjoyed video games and hanging out with his friend.

He is survived by his father, Andrew Smith Nelson; Aunts, DJ Slivnik and Deb Saunders; best friend Andrew Bollman.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Susan and grandparents, Joe and Dorthea Slivnik and Flossie Slivnik.