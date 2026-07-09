January 28, 1961 - July 5, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

With a heavy heart and deep sadness, we announce the peaceful passing of Kirtibhai Dhirajlal Bhakta (Becker, MN) on Sunday, July 5, 2026. He was 65 years old. Kirti passed away at the St. Cloud Hospital after a battle with colorectal cancer.

There will be a Private Family Service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker.

Kirti was born January 28, 1961 in Tanzania to Dhiraj and Sarla Bhakta. He married Hemlataben Kirtibhai Bhakta on October 25, 1993 in India. Kirti earned his Master’s Degree and owned and operated the Becker Inn and Suites. Kirti enjoyed sports, cricket and especially watching the Vikings. He loved spending time with his family. Kirti’s life was filled with love, family values, hard work, and dedication. His memories, blessings, and guidance will remain forever in the hearts of his family and all who knew him. May his soul rest in eternal peace. The family honors his life by remembering him with joy, love, and gratitude and celebrate a life well lived.

Kirti is survived by his wife, Hemlata; sons, Bhavin Kirti Bhakta, daughter-in- law, Pooja Ajit Bhakta and Kabir Kirti Bhakta, both of Becker; brother, Rajubhai Dhirajbhai Bhakta; sister-in- law, Kokilaben Rajubhai Bhakta of Dilley, TX; sisters, Jayshreeben Karsanbhai Bhakta of Trinidad, Vershaben Prabhoobhai Bhakta of Trinidad, and Kishoriben Bhupendrabhai Bhakta of Fort Walton Beach, FL; and brother in law, Bhupendrabhai Dhirajbhai Bhakta of Fort Walton Beach, FL.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers-in-law, Karasanbhai Nathubhai Bhakta and Prabhoobhai Lallubhai Bhakta.