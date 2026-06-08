February 5, 1936 - June 4, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Celebration of Life will be 6:00 PM Wednesday, June 10, 2026 at Graham United Methodist Church in Rice for Dean N.F. Jenkins, 90 who passed away Thursday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Cassandra Ann Betker will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM Wednesday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Dean was born February 5, 1936 in Osage Township to Russel and Cora (Pierson) Jenkins. He married Julie Wohlsdorf in Detroit Lakes on September 30, 1956. He lived in Rice most of his life. Dean worked in the mines in Hibbing before working road construction at Donovan’s and Hard Drives, where he worked for 55 years. He was a member of Graham United Methodist church and was involved with the 49ers Union. Dean enjoyed cutting and keeping perfect grass, hunting, ice fishing, snowmobiling, camping and playing cards. He loved racing stock cars on the dirt track, and being the pit crew chief for his grandson, Shane, for 20 years.

Dean is survived by his wife of 69 years, Julie of Rice; daughters, Lindy (Tom) Sabraski of Rice, Tamie Peka of Rice; grandchildren, Shane (Katie), Sonja (Matt), Ryan (Amanda), Holli (Justin), Chad; great-grandchildren, Skyeler, Mason, Braelyn, Aerial, Keizer, Hayden, and one on the way; brother, Richard (Barbara) Jenkins of Chisolm and many in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Rose (Art) Baker; brother, Morris (Alice) Jenkins; great-grandchildren, Slade and Brady.