June 30, 1927 - July 3, 2026

via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2026 at Faith Lutheran Church in Becker

for Muriel E. Schaapveld, age 99, who passed away July 3, 2026 at Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Courtney Young will officiate and burial will be at Becker Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker.

Muriel was born June 30, 1927 in Princeton to Carl and Anna (Simpson) Christensen. She married Maynard Schaapveld on June 28, 1946 at Snake River Church. Muriel lived in Becker most of her life and was a waitress and cook for various restaurants. She was an active member, who also sang in the choir at Faith Lutheran Church, was on the Becker Cemetery board, Legion Auxiliary in Becker and a member of the Sherburne County Historical Society. Muriel enjoyed gardening, bird watching, reading, fishing, snowmobiling and cats. She was an energetic woman who loved social gatherings and being around people, had a great memory along with a good sense of humor.

Muriel is survived by her children, Joan Wojciak of Monticello, Jayne (Jerry) Lange of Clear Lake, Jay (Cathy) Schaapveld of Ramsey and Jon (Jill) Schaapveld of Sartell; 11 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; brother, Jim Christensen of La Belle, FL.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Maynard in 1980; sister, Jeanne Parent and brother, Kenneth “K.B” Christensen.