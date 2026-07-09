October 18, 1940 - July 8, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, July 16th at 11am at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for LaVerne Evans, 85 of Sartell and formerly of St. Cloud who died Wednesday, July 8, 2026 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Jeremy Ploof will officiate and entombment will be at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 9am to Mass at 11am.

LaVerne was born October 18, 1940 in Opole to Frank & Amelia (Dritz) Fautsch. She married Richard A. Evans on December 28, 1963 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. She is a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Laverne’s ultimate love was her family. She was a home maker who loved to bake and whenever she could she would be playing cards, games and doing puzzles with the grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Mark (Ellen) Evans; David (Cari) Evans; Julie Midas (Lance Line); Pam (Randy) Pietrzak; Douglas (Amber) Evans; Scott Evans (Elizabeth Wick); brothers, Floyd Fautsch; Jim Fautsch; Joe Fautsch and sister, Terri Fautsch-Patridge; 12 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren and one on the way.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; sister, Angie Bartholomy; and grandson, Ross Evans.