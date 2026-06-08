September 26, 1943 - June 5, 2026

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Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2026 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Joanne M. Koralewski, age 82, of St. Cloud who died Friday at her home. Rev. Jeremy Ploof will officiate and burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church on Saturday.

Joanne was born September 26, 1943 in Crookston, MN to Ronald and Stella (Huot) Kennedy. She married Gordon Koralewski on July 28, 1962 in Dorothy, MN. She worked as an office manager for various car dealerships and apartment buildings. Joanne enjoyed cooking, praying, and spending time with her family and friends. She was kind, caring, selfless, faithful, had a beautiful spirit and a peaceful way about her.

Joanne is survived by her husband, Gordon of St. Cloud; daughter, Sandra Koralewski of Rogers; son, Thomas Koralewski of Opole; grandchildren, Ava and Tyson; brothers, Darrell (Eva) Kennedy of Franksville, WI, Wayne (Ronda) Kennedy of Burlington, WI, Ron (Jan) Kennedy of Red Lake Falls, Lyle (Rita) Kennedy of Warroad; and sister-in-law, Connie Kennedy of Grand Forks, ND.

She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Anthony; brother, Larry Kennedy and sister, Doris Theroux.