January 13, 1949 - June 3, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Funeral Services will at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 12, 2026 at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Long Prairie for Linda S. Crowe 77, of Long Prairie who passed away on May 3, 2026 at the CentraCare Hospital in Long Prairie.

Visitation will be from 4-7 PM, Thursday, May 11, 2026 at the Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie.

Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior the funeral on Friday.

Rev. Gabriel Walz will officiate.

Burial will be at the St. Michael’s Cemetery in Sioux Falls, SD at a later date.