July 26, 1962 - June 4, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Family will be having a Celebration of Life at a later date for Deborah “Deb” J. Pappenfus, 63, who passed away Thursday, June 4, 2026 at her home in St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Deb was born July 26, 1962 in Minneapolis to Leonard and Nancy (Paquette) Junger. She married Robert “Bob” Pappenfus on June 16, 2000 in Rice. Deb worked at Woodcraft in the cabinet department. She liked collecting dolls, elephants, going to the fair and was an animal lover. Deb was a kind, caring, woman who loved spending time with her family and was a mother to everyone.

Deb is survived by her husband, Robert of St. Cloud; mother, Nancy Bungert of Hastings; children, David of St. Cloud, and Joe (Sarah Anderson) of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Aidan and Alivia; siblings, Sue (Paul) Severson of Hampton, Donna (Quentin) Bradley of Brainerd and Sharon Jacobsen of Stewartville.

She is preceded in death by her father, Leonard Junger; step-father, Chuck Bungert; sister-in-law, Kathy Niebolte; and brother-in-law, Jim Pappenfus.