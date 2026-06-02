February 15, 1937 - May 27, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Merlin M. Hanson Jr., 89, of Princeton, Minnesota, passed away on May 27, 2026, after a recent cancer diagnosis. Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, June 15, 2026, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 401 8th Ave. S, Princeton. Visitation begins at 10:00 am.

Merlin was born February 15, 1937, in Princeton, the son of Merlin M. Hanson Sr. and Hilda (Hertel) Hatch. During high school Merlin got a job working at Jake’s Skelly Gas Station. His interest in buying, fixing, and selling cars began there. He graduated from Princeton High School in 1955 and moved to Lincoln, Nebraska, to attend college though ended up working as an orderly at the State Hospital in Lincoln. He also worked as an orderly at the Anoka State Hospital. In July of 1957, Merlin married Karen Rust and in 1959 began working for National Cash Register (NCR) in St. Cloud. He worked for NCR until his retirement in 1993. Besides cars, Merlin enjoyed camping, traveling, riding anything fast (motorcycles, snowmobiles, speed boats, 4-wheelers) and spending time with his grandsons.

Merlin is survived by his wife, Karen; daughter, Tracie Pelton (Michael); daughter, Trudy Figueiredo (Alex); grandsons, Patrick Kiloran, Julian Figueiredo, Jonah Figueiredo (Katrina), and Graham Pelton; and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Carol Braford; sister, Beverly Johnson; and son, Tony Hanson.