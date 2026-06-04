March 11, 1949 - June 3, 2026

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Memorial Services will be 10:30 AM Thursday, June 11, 2026 at Celebration Lutheran Church in Sartell for Susan E. Nikodym, age 77, who passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2026 at her home in Albertville. Pastor Jeff Sackett will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be 4-7 PM Wednesday, June 10, 2026 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and after 10 AM at the church on Thursday.

Sue was born March 11, 1949 in Virginia to Matthew and Enid (Herranen) Thaisen. She married Warren Nikodym on June 17, 1972 in Babbitt. Sue moved to the Sartell area in 1973 where she taught Kindergarten before becoming a homemaker. She had a strong faith and was a member of Celebration Lutheran Church. Sue enjoyed spending her time volunteering at Country Manor. She liked reading, golfing, walking, playing cards and spending time with her grandchildren and friends. She lived life with a joyful spirit, an open heart, and a smile that could brighten any room. Everyone who met her was drawn to her kindness, warmth and generous hugs, leaving a lasting impression on all who knew her.

Sue is survived by her children, Ronn Nikodym of Albertville, Jill (Marc) Schumer of Kansas City, Stacy (Eric) Ness of Albertville, Lisa Nikodym of Little Falls; grandchildren, Grant, Brecken, Madden, Scarlett, Isabella and Erianna; brother, Rick (Maxi) Thaisen of Eastview, FL.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Warren on March 6, 2019; and brother, Ron.