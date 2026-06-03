October 30, 1944 - May 31, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

An open house to celebrate the life of Gaylord A. Saetre Jr. will be held from 1:00-3:00 PM, Sunday June 14, 2026, at the Long Prairie Country Club 406 6th St SE Long Prairie, MN. Gaylord passed away on May 31, 2026, at the Edgewood Vista in Brainerd. Burial will be at the Inman Cemetery in Henning on a later date. The Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Homes, Stein Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.

Gaylord was born on October 30, 1944 to Gaylord and Mary (Bennet) Saetre Sr. in Cleveland, OH. At a young age, the family moved to Moorhead, MN where his father began his legal career. Gaylord graduated from Moorhead High School and went on to complete his undergraduate degree at the University of North Dakota. Following the footsteps of his father and uncles, he went on to complete his law degree at William Mitchell Law School in St. Paul. He met the love of his life, Mary Conaway in Richfield, MN. On June 27, 1970 the couple married at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Richfield. A Todd County Attorney position inspired the couple to move to Long Prairie. What began as a part-time position became a near 40+ year career dedicated to serving as the Todd County Attorney, retiring in 2007. Gaylord was a hard worker who valued serving his community. He was active in the Long Prairie Lions Club and Long Prairie Jaycees; he also served on the Todd County Fair Board and was very involved with the Long Prairie Hockey Association along with numerous other organizations throughout Todd County.

Gaylord voraciously read newspaper and was always up on current events. Playing poker at the Country Cub was always a highlight along with fishing, shooting prairie dogs and snowmobiling were some of his favorite outdoor activities. He always enjoyed traveling with his family and after retirement, he and Mary traveled more extensively. Gaylord and Mary loved their winters in Lake Havasu, AZ. Above all though, Gaylord loved his family. He was a dedicated husband whose heart was broken by Mary’s death in 2020. He was a proud father who loved to stay active in the lives of his children and his grandchildren each had a special place in his heart.

He is survived by his son, Eric (Lindsey) of Holyoke, MN; his daughter, Sarah (Loren) Urbach of Vegas, MN; grandchildren, Seth and Leah Urbach; sister, Susan Saetre of Minneapolis and brother, Jon Saetre of Perham.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Mary.

In lieu of flowers the family is asking for memorials to be sent to:

Long Prairie Hockey Association

PO BOX 103

Long Prairie, MN 56347