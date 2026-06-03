September 20, 1934 - June 1, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Funeral Service will be 1 PM Sunday, June 7, 2026 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Adela L. Trapp, 91, who passed away at St. Otto’s Care Center on Monday, June 1, 2026. Pastor Greg Tomhave will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the Funeral Home. Burial will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

Adela was born September 20, 1934 in St. Paul to Fred and Esther (Burrow) Englert. She married George Trapp March 19, 1955 at Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA. Adela was a homemaker and a farm wife. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, fishing, chickens, baby geese, puzzles, reading, bird watching. Adela was a great hostess and enjoyed baking, earning prize ribbons from the State Fair for baking competitions.

She is survived by her children, Sharon (Mike) King of Rice, Eugene (Michelle) Trapp of Pierz, Ed Trapp of Rice, Anita (David) Trapp-Warner of Foley; sister, Dorothy Hansen of Sartell; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Adela was preceded in death by her parents; husband George in 2016; grandson, Douglas King; brother, Willard Englert; brother-in-law, Arthur Hansen.