April 25, 1933 - April 28, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Theresa A. Schreur, age 93 of Princeton, MN, passed away on April 28, 2026, at Elim Meadows Health Care Center in Milaca. Funeral Services will be on Monday, May 4, 2026, at 11:00 AM at Bethel Christian Reformed Church in Princeton. Pastor Mark Brouwer will officiate. Visitation will be on hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at the Pease Cemetery in Pease.

Theresa Alice was the first born of seven to Steven and Bertha (Dykstra) Visser on April 25, 1933, in Ogilvie. The family moved several times in her younger years but eventually resided in the Brooten/Belgrade area where she completed the 8th grade. As a young adult Theresa and her sister, Arlene, worked as nursing assistants in Minneapolis. After a short time, Theresa returned to Brooten and worked at the Paynesville hospital. Theresa married Melvin Schreur on June 13, 1958. Together they were blessed with six children and raised them on the Schreur family farm near Pease. She did all she could to help with farm chores and caring for the family. They attended Pease Christian Reformed Church until 1994 when they moved to Princeton, then they switched to Bethel Christian Reformed Church. She was involved in the Christian program for the developmentally disabled. Theresa enjoyed gardening, baking, knitting, reading, bird watching, traveling, and putting together puzzles. She especially loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Theresa will be greatly missed as a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to all who knew her.

Theresa is survived by her children, Kevin (Rena) Schreur of Milaca, Karen Schreur of Milaca, Tim Schreur of Milaca, Randall Schreur of Princeton, Bryan Schreur of Tyler, TX and Troy Schreur of Waite Park; six grandchildren, Malakai (Mariah) Schreur, Makana Schreur, Coral (TJ) Hobbs, Pearl (Anthony) Moede, Chris (Nila) Pederson, and Jake (Crystal) Pederson; 15 great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Melvin; and siblings, George, Arlene, Kenneth, Richard, Stanley, and Moris.