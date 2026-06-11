February 15, 1934 - June 6, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

Howard “Barry” Hatch was born to Howard and Elizabeth (Berry) Hatch on February 15, 1934, in Wyanett Township, MN, and grew up about ten miles northeast of Milaca. He was the oldest child of five siblings. His father was a farmer who took his young son with him during his chores. This was the beginning of his love for tractors. His family moved to Mille Lacs County in 1941 to take advantage of better farmland.

He walked out of school in December of 1950 and never went back. Instead, he enlisted in the Army National Guard and became part of “The Viking Division,” one of the 9,000 men from Minnesota’s 47th Infantry Division, Company D. By January, one month shy of his seventeenth birthday, Barry was on a train headed to Camp Rucker, Alabama. He served honorably in Korea until he was discharged in January of 1953.

Once he returned home, he rejoined his father in their expanding farms.

In June of 1955 Barry married the love of his life, Norma Sanborn. They had three children, Randy, Pamela, and Joni.

The large family farming migrated into custom farming and then migrated again into the excavating business. From 1958 forward Hatch Excavating Inc. was a Princeton staple for earthwork, septic systems, and roads. Barry operated Hatch Excavating until the late 1990s and sold everything.

His focus then turned to collecting antique tractors, which were his pride and joy. He participated in many threshing shows, tractor shows, and tractor caravans. He had over ten refinished antique tractors which he loved to show off and drive around.

Barry’s failing health took a toll on his ability to attend the big shows, but he continued to drive around town to special events, breakfast, and coffee.

Barry passed away on June 6, 2026, at Elim Hospice in Princeton, at the age of 92.

Berry was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Elizabeth and his stepmother, Hilda; as well as his daughters, Joni and Pamela. He also lost his brothers, George and Clark.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Norma; brother, Dennis; sister, Avis; son, Randy (Linda Anderson); grandchildren, Joshua (Kristie) Whitcomb, Jacquelyn (Rob) Bremer, Cori (Clint) Potter, Adam Hatch, David (Rene) Hatch, Elizabeth Kiebel, Emily Kiebel, John Marks, and Annabelle (Dan Comstock) Merchant; and all his great-grandchildren.

The Celebration of Life will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at Freshwaters United Methodist Church in Princeton. Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00 AM at the church. Interment will be at Oak Knoll Cemetery in Princeton.

He was a wonderful man, and he will be truly missed by all.