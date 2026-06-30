July 27, 1934 - June 21, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2026 at Life Assembly of God in St. Cloud for Beulah I. Williams, age 91, who passed away Sunday, June 21, 2026 at her home in Alexandria. Rev. Nathan Williams will officiate and burial will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, near Little Falls. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Sunday, July 19, 2026 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to services on Monday, at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Beulah Irene (MacKinney) Williams of Rice, MN was born to Paul and Leda (Ballard) MacKinney in Watertown, Wisconsin on July 27, 1934. She moved many times during her childhood due to her parents being in the ministry. She graduated from high school in St. Paul, Minnesota in 1952. When asked how she became a Christian, Beulah said that she and a friend, both age 5, had decided to be worldly. They tried to do everything they could think of that was wicked. An evangelist came to church one day. The Lord used his message to point out sin to the little girls. They both went to the altar to give their hearts to Jesus. All through her adult life, she often asked people if they knew Jesus. After graduation, Beulah moved to Happy Valley, Labrador to work with her parents who were missionaries. She made herself a servant for the Lord for one year. The next two years she taught children of fishermen. Two of her first grade students were as old as she was. Next, she moved to St. Cloud, Minnesota to attend St. Cloud State which was mainly known as a teacher’s college. After 3 ½ years, she graduated in 1958 with a lifetime teaching certificate. Since Beulah officially knew how to teach, she moved back to Labrador to teach first grade at Goose Air Base for three years. While she was in college, she met her roommate’s brother, Emil Williams. They wrote letters for 5 years which ended in marriage on June 17, 1961 in Wheaton, Illinois. They moved to Norris, South Dakota to pastor a small church for 3 years. Next, they moved to St. Cloud, Minnesota and later to Rice, Minnesota. During these years, 7 children kept Beulah very busy. She loved being a stay-at-home mom. Beulah also volunteered by playing the piano at church, directing a kids’ choir, writing and directing church plays, and praying for many people. In the community, she led Cub Scouts as a den mother, helped with sporting events that her children were involved in, taught English as a second language, and made and sent birthday cards for the local women’s Auxiliary.

Beulah passed away in Alexandria, Minnesota at the age of 91. She was preceded in death by her parents, seven siblings, husband, and one son.

She is survived by one sister-in-law, Beverly Larson, six children: Ben Williams of Colorado, Drew (Sandi) Williams of Colorado, Bill (Andrea) Williams of Germany, Nathan (Yuka) Williams of Japan, Beth (Scott) Dean of Iowa, Sam (Anje) Williams of Minnesota; 23 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and a host of relatives and friends.