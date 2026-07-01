September 27, 1944 - June 26, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2026 at St. Augustine Church in St. Cloud for Denise A. Garceau, age 81, who passed away peacefully on Friday at her home in St. Cloud. Rev. Scott Pogatchnik will officiate and burial will be at Lakewood Cemetery in Crosby at a later date. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Denise was born September 27, 1944 in Maidstone, Kent, England to Samuel and Betty (Wright) Ladbury. She married Phillip Garceau at St. Bernadette’s WitchChurch in Bristol, England. Denise worked for the St. Cloud Police Department for 42 years, but she dedicated her life to her family and husband.

Denise is survived by her husband, Phillip of St. Cloud; son, John (Kari) Garceau, Andy (Milka) Garceau; 7 grandchildren; siblings, Diane (Brian) Stevens and Widge (Briony) Ladbury.

She is preceded in death by, her parents.