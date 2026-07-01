April 2, 1928 - June 28, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00AM on Friday, July 17, 2026 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Mary Julia Czech, 98 of Sauk Rapids who died on Sunday, June 28, 2026 at the Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services on Friday at the church in St. Cloud. Arrangements are entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Mary Julia was born April 2, 1928 in Richmond to Albert & Catherine (Frings) Eich. She married Jerome Czech on June 1, 1949 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake. She is a member of St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Mary Julia excelled at crafts, including crochet, canning, baking, and cake decorating and worked professionally as a seamstress. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren, on the farm and at the cabin in Grand Rapids.

She is survived by her children, Kenneth (Mary) Czech of St. Cloud; Joan Preiss of White Bear Lake; Stephen “Steve” (Deb) Czech of St Cloud; Marvin Czech of Rice; David Czech of St. Cloud; Patricia “Trish” Czech of St. Joseph; Charles “Chuck” (Mary) Czech of St. Joseph; Gregory (Diane) Czech of Lester Prairie; niece Mercedes Roden of St. Cloud; 17 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Jerome in 2014, siblings Philomena Eich, Alvina Eich, Cecelia Norton, Rosaline Eich, twin brother Ralph Eich, Adrian Eich, Joseph Eich, Nicholas Eich, Casper Eich, Edmund Eich, Roman Eich, Benedict Eich, Bernadette Eich, and son in law Gary Preiss.

Burial will be at a later date at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls.

The family extends heartfelt thanks to the staff at Good Shepherd and to Hospice care.