October 15, 1941 - June 27, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

Daniel R. Quamme, 84, of Princeton, MN, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2026, at his home. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, at 11 AM at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton with visitation beginning at 9 AM. Pastor Paul Brown will officiate. Burial will be at Baldwin Cemetery in Baldwin.

Daniel was born on October 15, 1941, to Odd and Dorothy (Brustad) Quamme. He married Janet Wing on June 26, 1981, in Brainerd.

Dan was an avid hunter and enjoyed collecting guns. He also loved fishing and camping, finding peace and happiness wherever he could spend time outdoors. He never passed up the chance to stop at a pawn shop, always hoping to find a good deal or a unique treasure.

Above all, Dan loved his family. He cherished every opportunity to spend time with his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, making memories they will always treasure. He was well known for his sense of humor and was a true jokester, always ready with a story or a joke that could make everyone laugh.

Dan will be remembered for his love of the outdoors, his quick wit, and the joy he found in spending time with family and friends. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Dan is survived by his wife, Janet; children, Sandra (Ken) Tucker, Michelle (Jason) Sanford, Tammy (Doug) Hansen, Wendy (Tim) Lish, Pamela (Kevin Brewer) Wolfe, Jennifer (Eric) Trudell, and Todd (Jan) Schuch; brothers, Gary (Joan) and John (Cheryl); twenty-three grandchildren; thirty-four great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughters, Tammy Lynn Starnes and Deanna Kay Quamme; son-in-law, Timothy Lish; and two grandsons.