October 4, 1961 - June 9, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

Rebecca Ann Borash was born at St. Joseph’s Hospital in St. Paul, MN, on Wednesday, October 4, 1961, to Anthony Mathias and Donna Faye (Wells) Borash. She grew up in Roseville, MN, and attended Maternity of Mary School until 8th grade on Dale Street in St. Paul. Becky participated in many sports growing up, including broomball, basketball, and softball.

Her family moved to Valley Oaks and Becky graduated from White Bear High School in 1979.

Becky went on and graduated from college with an associate's degree.

She was set up with Perry Schmidt and they went to their first (of many) Rockin’ Hollywood performances. They played softball and kittenball together and were married in May of 1981. Their first daughter Nicole was born in October of 1981 and Jenna, their second daughter, was born in March of 1984. The girls grew up mostly in Roseville. Becky called bingo and waitressed at the Venetian Inn. Becky and Perry went their separate ways. In 1989 Becky was engaged to Daniel Schulke and they had a son, Joseph, in August of 1990.

Besides calling bingo at multiple bingo halls, Becky worked for a while next to and inside of the St. Paul Capitol building. She did computer work and, later on, security in the control room for the St. Paul Capitol and grounds. In the mid-90s, she was even a 911 dispatcher.

During the summer of 1997, Becky moved with her 3 kids to live next door to her mom and dad on Lake Osakis. Becky worked at many places in Osakis, including the Printing Shop, the VFW, the Lake Osakis Pub and Grill, and at many REM houses working with mentally handicapped people. Becky was even a first responder for the Osakis ambulance starting in the late 90’s. Becky enjoyed being on both bowling and golfing leagues in Osakis.

In 2003, Becky officially started her own adult foster care business at her home. She cared for the elderly in her home for 14 years. Ironically, her first client was her grandma and her last was her father.

Becky was a member of the Osakis Ladies Auxiliary. Becky moved to Melrose, MN, in 2017 and spent time again caring for the mentally handicapped and elderly at homes in the area. She even enjoyed working at Wal-Mart as a cashier because she could talk to people all the time.

In December of 2023, Becky met the love of her life, Kenneth Stevenson. Kenny quickly became a member of her family.

Becky really enjoyed traveling, crafting, spending time with her kids, grandkids, and Kenny, and going to the casino or playing bingo. Becky greatly enjoyed making crafts and giving them to people. If she couldn’t find the perfect gift for someone, she would make it by hand. Becky also enjoyed fishing on Lake Osakis.

At the start of September 2024, Becky thought she had a bad cold and when she went to the doctor in Melrose, they saw what they suspected was cancer. While she was waiting to get into the oncologist, she checked an item off her bucket list and went skydiving with her daughter Jenna.

On Wednesday, October 2, two days before her 63rd birthday, it was confirmed Becky had stage 4 small cell lung cancer and it was very aggressive. If she did not undergo any treatment, she would have had weeks to months to live.

Becky wanted to spend more time with family and Kenny so she bravely completed chemo and radiation. That chemo and radiation allowed Becky to be with family for an extra 20 months. During those extra 20 months, Becky got to visit all her family and friends; go to a Vikings game; spend 2 Christmases with family; have 2 more birthdays and Mother's Days; move to a nice one-level townhome just minutes from her oncology doc; go on a Carnival cruise with her kids and eldest two grandkids to Mexico; go on a Carnival cruise with just Kenny to Mexico and Honduras; and get waited on hand and foot for the last year of her life.

During the last 10 weeks of her life, Becky required more care, so Kenny, Nicole, and Joe took turns making sure at least one of them was with her 24 hours a day. Becky passed at her home on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, with Nicole and Kenny by her side.

Becky was preceded in death by her grandparents Charles & Jessie Wells, Peter and Rose Borash; her father, Anthony Borash; aunts and uncles; and her brother-in-law, Ken Wood.

She was survived by her partner Kenneth Stevenson (Sartell); mother Donna Borash (Osakis), daughters Nicole (Corey Cihlar) Schmidt (Morris) and Jenna (Cale) Schmidt-Wagner (Osakis); and son Joseph Schmidt (Glenwood). Becky was survived by grandchildren Kendra and Kiley Wruck, Harley Yerkes, Adrian Gentry, and Koylen Wagner. Becky was survived by siblings Lee (April) Borash (Chisago City), Greg (Elaine) Borash (Wyoming, MN), Teresa Wood (Shoreview), Jeff Borash (Osakis), and Tammy (Jay) Sontag (Shoreview). Becky was survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends.

Becky’s family wishes to send thanks to her primary medical provider in Melrose, Jennifer Tomford, and her nurse, Dee; Dr. Pavan, Dr. Fu, Dr. Mullings, and all the staff at Coborn’s Cancer Center in St. Cloud; and the wonderful people at Moments Hospice, especially Nurse Haley, who was very helpful, present, and thoughtful in Becky’s last moments. Becky’s family also extends a heartfelt thank you to the Osakis Ladies Auxiliary for handling our luncheon.

Becky did not want a funeral so a celebration of Becky’s life will be held on Saturday, June 27, at the Osakis VFW from 11am to 1pm. Becky’s family invites you to join them for a luncheon and to wear white with them, as that is the color of lung cancer awareness.