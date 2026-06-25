April 19, 1932 - June 16, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

Memorial services for Ruth Butkowski, 94, of St. Cloud, will be held on June 29th at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Visitation will take place from 4 pm to 8 pm at the funeral home, with Rev. Scott Pogatchnik officiating a prayer service at 5 pm. Entombment will take place at a later date at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls where Ruth will be forever with her husband, Jerry. Ruth passed away on Tuesday, June 16th, 2026 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. The family wishes to thank the staff at the St. Cloud Hospital and Quiet Oaks Hospice House for the care Ruth received prior to her passing.

Ruth was born April 19th, 1932 in Woodbury Township, Cumberland County Illinois to Clara (Schwerdt) and Lester Flood. She was raised on her family's farm and often recounted fond memories of growing up with her brothers and sisters. Ruth graduated from Cumberland High School in 1950 with high honors and was involved in many activities including camera, library, and commerce clubs, speech and dramatics, the Catholic Youth Organization, and the Future Homemakers of America. Soon after graduation, she began working with the State of Illinois.

As a young woman, Ruth moved away from her home state and began her career as a clerk at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., for the United States Air Force. While in D.C., Ruth met the love of her life, Gerald Butkowski. They were married on June 13th, 1953 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Montrose, Illinois. As a couple, they moved to St. Cloud, Minnesota where Ruth continued her government work as a Special Assessments clerk for the city of St. Cloud. She had fond memories of her time at the city where she made friends, performed important work, and was a member of the Business and Professional Women’s Club.

Throughout her entire life, Ruth was very involved and was happy to support both her religious community and country through membership at St. John’s Cantius Church, Rosary Sodality, Daughters of Isabella Stella Marie Circle #553, Eagles Aerie #622 Auxiliary, and the Poor Claires Monastery. Later in her life, she also loved supporting both the Stearns County History Museum and Quiet Oaks Hospice House.

Ruth was a dedicated mother, supporting her children in the activities they participated in. She was always around to lend a helping hand as they grew into adults. She loved spending time and sharing her personal and family history with her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ruth spent her free time gardening, trying new recipes, sewing clothing for loved ones, embroidering, spending time at Lake Edward in Merrifield, MN, reading, and traveling/camping with family and friends.

She is survived by her children, Karen Kloeppner of St. Cloud; Steven (Kim) Butkowski of St. Cloud; Brad (Patty) Butkowski of St. Michael; eight grandchildren (Kristin, Kelly, Julie, Brandon, Kyle, Jeff, Katie, and Jason), and six great grandchildren (Elise, Madison, Ridley, Piper, Bennett, and Maxwell).

She is preceded in death by her husband, Gerald (Jerry); parents, Clara and Lester; brothers, Richard, Roy, Arthur, and Lester; and sisters, Arlene, Eileen, Ester, and Mary Agnes.