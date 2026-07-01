October 5, 1959 - June 20, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

Thomas Earl Pauly, 66, of Zimmerman, Minnesota, passed away on June 20, 2026, at home surrounded by his wife and children, after a recent diagnosis of cancer.

A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, September 12, 2026, from 1:00-4:00 PM at Fairway Shores Golf Course in Zimmerman.

Tom was born on October 5, 1959, to Earl and Verena (Wiener) Pauly in Sauk Centre. He graduated from Sauk Centre High School in 1978, then attended Central Lakes College of Staples where he obtained a degree in Mechanical Design. He moved to Minneapolis and was a senior technical designer for Graco Inc. for 40 years. During that time, he had been named in credit for five different patents.

Tom married Renae Carlson on March 24, 1995. They made their home in Zimmerman in September 1996, where they raised their two wonderful children and became deeply rooted in the community over the next 30 years. Tom took great pride in his family, friends, and home. He enjoyed hunting and belonged to the Graco Trapshooting Club for 40 years, as well as the Zimmerman MN Sportsman Club for 30 years. He was an avid golfer, teaching his children the sport at a young age. He was in multiple golf leagues, spending Wednesdays at Fairway Shores, Thursday evenings at the Princeton Golf Course, and frequently subbed in the Tuesday league at Princeton. He also enjoyed fishing many of the lakes in Minnesota and spending time outdoors.

Tom is survived by his wife, Renae Pauly; son, Benjamin (Jordyn) Pauly and only granddaughter, Avery Pauly (1 yr.); and daughter, Jenna (Andrew) Harpel. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Marilyn Carlson; siblings, David (Lorraine) Pauly, Linda Homan, Steven Pauly, Bonnie (David) Klein; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Douglas Carlson, James Carlson, Lenae (Steven) Addabbo, Lori (Blaine) Estad, and Heidi (Richard) Dumas; as well as 27 beloved nieces and nephews.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Verena Pauly; father-in-law, Glenn Carlson; brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Barbara Pauly; sisters-in-law, Kathy Carlson and Jan Pauly; and brother-in-law, Mike Homan; as well as many aunts and uncles.