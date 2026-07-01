July 22, 1947 - June 29, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

David “Dave” John Clemons, 78, of Princeton, MN, passed away on June 29, 2026, at his home with his wife and family at his side. Funeral Services will be Thursday, July 2, 2026, at 2:00 PM at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton. Pastor Bob Hasinfelt will officiate. Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00 PM prior to the service. Burial will be at Oak Knoll Cemetery in Princeton.

Dave was born on July 22, 1947, to Rodney and Theoline (Grasberg) Clemons in Princeton. He graduated from Princeton High School in 1965. On October 18, 1966, he married Judy Anderson. Together they raised their two sons, David Jr. and Daniel, and welcomed daughters-in-law, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren into their lives.

Dave loved living at his 20-acre home, watching the wildlife, and driving his tractors. He thought it was paradise. He also enjoyed traveling to Wyoming to visit friends and Montana to see the sights. Camping and fishing with his family at Lake Jeanette on the Echo Trail was always lots of fun.

Dave worked with his father-in-law for 16 years as a plumber at Jensen-Anderson in Milaca. He retired from Hoffman in Anoka after 25 years.

Dave is survived by his wife, Judy, of 59 years; sons, David Jr. (Marnie) and Dan (Michelle); brother, Clifford (Marge); grandchildren, Amanda, Jared, Abby, and Ty; three great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.