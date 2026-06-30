August 8, 2025 - June 19, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

With hearts full of both sorrow and gratitude, we announce the passing of our beloved Adeline "Addie" Marie Pace, who left this world on June 19th, 2026, at the tender age of ten months. Born on August 8th, 2025, in Buffalo, Minnesota, Adeline’s life, though brief, was a testament to the profound impact a little soul can have on all who are blessed to encounter it.

Adeline was the cherished daughter of Robert & Casey Pace. She was also loved by her grandparents Christine & Donald, Alice & Curtis, her siblings Luke & Everly, Uncle Rocky & Auntie Sammy, Uncle Ryan & Auntie Dana, Auntie Alyssa, Auntie Booboo, and many, many more people who were close to her bright spirit.

Adeline entered this world with a kind soul that embraced life and all it had to offer. Known for her love of people, she found pure joy and happiness in the simple pleasures of life. Her chubby cheeks were a magnet for endless kisses, and her laughter was an infectious melody that brought smiles to everyone around her.

She adored music and was especially captivated by the songs from her favorite TV show, Daniel Tiger. Her tiny feet could often be found bouncing to the rhythm in her bouncer, or on a lap, and she found immense joy in swinging with her siblings on their swing set. The giggle Adeline would let out was intoxicating when her Auntie Booboo would play “Horses and Carriage", especially when the saddle would drop.

Adeline relished her time outdoors, where she delighted in walks with the family, being whisked around on daddy's back, in her carrier. Those times filled her eyes with wonder and her heart with contentment. Addie also loved hanging in the garage with dad, as well.

Adeline loved Wednesdays because she got to go to Grandma and Grandpa's house. Sundays, were also wonderful days. Church was a sanctuary of happiness for Adeline, a place where her eyes gleamed with the light of spiritual awe. She was mesmerized by the pastors and the worship music, often engaging in playful "peek-a-boo" with people seated behind her. Her little hands would "scritchy-scratch" the pews, and Addie would let out an occasional happy chirp, or babble, and bang her hands on her mom or dad to the music. Even if her family stayed at home, and watched service online, her little heart was so content.

Adeline’s affection extended to animals, like her kitties, puppies, and chickens. She also had a particular fondness for graham crackers, blueberries, bright colors and sparkles, crinkly or silky fabrics, patty cake, and milk, mom's especially. But the greatest love she knew was for her brother and sister, whose presence brought an added twinkle to her bright eyes. When Addie watched her two siblings run and play, she was so enthralled by their craziness, laughter, and love for each other. Special admiration for her big brother is an understatement.

A celebration of Adeline's life will be held on Saturday, June 27th at New Life Church (2061 100th Ave, Princeton, MN 55371). Visitation at 11:00 am, service at 1:00 pm, and luncheon to follow. Family, friends, and all whose lives she touched are invited to join us in remembering and honoring the beautiful soul that was Adeline. We ask you to wear bright pastel colors, think Easter attire, as we want to honor the brightness she brought to all of us.

In these difficult times, the family wishes to express their deepest gratitude for the outpouring of love and support from so many friends and family members, and even people they do not know. They give thanks to the community of New Life Church, who has shown so much kindness to our family through this time. The family finds solace in the belief that God has placed beautiful people in their lives, truly blessing them abundantly. The family feels the prayers of comfort, and peace, even in the hardest moments.

Addie, in her short time with us, reminded us of the beauty of love and laughter, and her memory will forever be a beacon of joy and light in our hearts. Rest peacefully, sweet Adeline, at the feet of Jesus.