May 11, 1957 - June 8, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

Memorial Service will be 10:30 AM Wednesday, June 17th at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley for Michael “Mike” T. Madden, age 69, who passed away Monday June 8th at Paynesville Health Care Center surrounded by a loving family. Rev. Donald Wagner will officiate and burial will be at St. Peters Cemetery in Eden Valley. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4 to 7 PM and one hour prior to service at the Funeral Home.

Mike was born on May 11th 1957 to Ed and Millie Madden. He worked at Animal Fair in Eden Valley, he worked for the Eden Valley-Watkins school district as a janitor and bus driver, he was employed by the Assumption Home in Cold Spring, he was also employed by the St. Cloud Eagles Club.

Mike had numerous interest including, playing softball at various levels of competition, playing the guitar, coaching basketball, playing baseball, duck hunting with his beloved black lab of course named Mike, loved watching old cowboy westerns and Perry Mason on TV and listening and singing to the classics of country western music.

Mike began his music career at the age of 12 and continued up until his passing, he played at various venues with numerous bands throughout his career drawing large crowds wherever he appeared. Mike was also featured on a local TV station at Sandstone, Minnesota.

Mike cherished time with his family and was known as the Euchre card playing whiz. Enjoyment also came from all the loyal fans of his that followed him where ever he performed.

Mike is survived by his three siblings, Ken of St. Cloud, Diane Bob “Birdie” Geislinger of Watkins, and Linda Maikkula of New Hope; many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Mike is preceded in death by his father Ed 1973, his mother Millie 1992, sister-in-law, Nancy Madden; brother-in-law, Bruce Maikkula; and special friend, Peggy Ecker.