November 14, 1986 - April 24, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Lindsey Marie Saldana was born on November 14, 1986 in St. Cloud, MN to Larry Saldana and Linda Oltz.

Her childhood was filled with adventure, love and friends that were family. She was raised by her dad and the sweetest pup, Buddy. Lindsey was diagnosed with epilepsy at a young age and battled to keep the seizures under control most of her life. Backroad drives, 80’s music and the joy of being outside were a staple growing up. She grew up in the Rice/Royalton area and attended Royalton High School. Lindsey struggled with depression and addiction that continued throughout her adult life. She had countless attempts at sober living. She never gave up trying.

Lindsey had a very feisty, passionate nature and loved fiercely with her whole heart. She never met a stranger and once she loved you, you were forever a part of her clan. She was definitely her father’s daughter! They shared a love of music, rock picking, story-telling and a laugh that would make you smile. She took after her dad with her huge heart and deep love for people. Lindsey was such a free spirit and absolutely marched to the beat of her own drum! She loved food and her Mt. Dew. She really embraced her shortness, with humor. She was a kind soul, animal lover and a collector of agates and any other rocks she thought were beautiful. For the past 8 months Lindsey was on a journey to sobriety, forgiveness and Jesus. With the support from her MN Adult and Teen Challenge family and her church. God transformed her life. Her heart was healing and on fire for Jesus! She rededicated herself to Him over and over. Lindsey strived to be the version of herself that God had intended, especially for her children. Praise the Lord, for His patience and mercy, for His perfect timing in bringing Lindsey home.

Lindsey is survived by her fiancé and the love of her life, Cody Weitzel, her beloved children, Harley, Aidyn and Kaylee (Desiree), her mother, Linda Sigler, her sisters, Loni (Scott) Wold and Lacy Popp, her 4 nieces and 3 nephews, Codey’s parents, Mark and Lisa and many other family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her father, Larry, paternal grandparents, George and Eileen, maternal grandfather, Ernest, uncles, George, Harvey, Jim and “Uncle Jay”.

And after your season of suffering, God in all His grace, who has called you to his eternal glory in Christ, will Himself restore, confirm, strengthen and establish you. – 1 Peter 5:10