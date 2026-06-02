June 4, 1952 - May 30, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Celebration of Life will take place at the Eagles in St. Cloud, at a time and date to be determined for Marsha A. Recknor. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Marsha Ann Recknor (Bay), born June 4, 1952, to Annabelle Voris Bay and Lucas Marshal Bay, passed away on May 30, 2026, at the age of 73.

Marsha met and married the love of her life, Lyn Allen Recknor, while attending college at Winona State University. The two were married in December of 1973 and began building a life centered around family, love, and caring for others. Together they moved to Central Minnesota and settled in Sauk Rapids, where they created a home filled with warmth and welcome.

Marsha's passion in life was caring for children. She spent many years as a daycare provider while also raising three children of her own, touching countless young lives with her patience, kindness, and nurturing spirit. She also worked at Toys "R" Us and in food service at St. Cloud State University.

Marsha was a ray of sunshine who welcomed all into her beloved circle. She had a kind and gentle spirit and spread love to everyone fortunate enough to know her. She had a special love for animals and found joy in the beauty of the warmer seasons, blossoming flowers, and her cherished flamingos. Her warmth, compassion, and caring heart will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all whose lives she touched.

Marsha is survived by her mother, Annabelle Voris of Villages, FL; brother Stephen (Donna) Bay of Villages, FL; children, Lea (Doug) Engnell of Sauk Rapids, Luke (Missy) Recknor of Eden Valley, Sam (Leah) Recknor of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Calvin, Cassius (Teresa), Andre, Dylan, Abby, Jed; and one great-grandchild on the way.

She was preceded in death by her father, and husband, Lyn.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Tri- County Humane Society in memory of Marsha and her love of animals.