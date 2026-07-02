Frances L. Fischer, 85, Freeport
June 29, 1941 - July 1, 2026
Frances L. Fischer, age 85, of Freeport, died Wednesday, July 1, 2026, at the CURA Nursing Home in Sauk Center.
Visitation will be from 4-8 pm Monday, July 6 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Freeport; and also one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. Funeral Mass will be 11:00 am Tuesday at Sacred Heart Church, in Freeport, officiated by Fr. Daniel Walz. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Dingmann Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.