June 29, 1941 - July 1, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

Frances L. Fischer, age 85, of Freeport, died Wednesday, July 1, 2026, at the CURA Nursing Home in Sauk Center.

Visitation will be from 4-8 pm Monday, July 6 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Freeport; and also one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. Funeral Mass will be 11:00 am Tuesday at Sacred Heart Church, in Freeport, officiated by Fr. Daniel Walz. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Dingmann Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.