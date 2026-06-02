October 14, 1958 - May 31, 2026

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Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2026 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker for Steven A. Wipper, age 67, who passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 31, 2026. Chaplain James Neppl will officiate. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2026 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker and one hour prior to service all at the funeral home in Becker.

Steve was born October 14, 1958 in St. Cloud to Darwin and ShirLee (Sjolander) Wipper. He married Kimberly Simonsmeier on June 2, 1979 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Princeton. Steve grew up in Palmer and Santiago, moving to Nisswa in 2025. He was a hard worker who enjoyed working as an excavator for his own business Wipper Backhoe and Bobcat Services. He semi-retired in 2024. Steve was a former member of South Santiago Lutheran Church. He enjoyed being outdoors in the woods, hunting and on the lake, spearing and ice fishing. Steve liked to watch his dogs and cat, Westerns and FOX News. Steve was a jokester, loving, generous, and caring man. He loved his grandchildren, guiding them thru life and taught them the value of hard work.

Steve is survived by his wife of 47 years, Kimberly of Nisswa; children, Kari Wipper-Johannes of Palmer, Kelly (Jason) Puhl of Aitkin, Sara (Seth) Dietman of Rice, and Samantha (Luke) Anderson of Clear Lake; grandchildren, Morgan (Jackson), Colton, Payton (and his fiance Tabby), Emery, Sage, Parker, Brady, Reed, Jackson, Benjamin and Mackenzie; great-granddaughter, Jaylie; siblings, Linda (Richard) Nelson of Clear Lake, Julie (Mike) Ganz of Clear Lake, Nancy (Tom) Gruenke of St. Cloud, Scott Wipper of St. Cloud; sister-in-law, Gail Oberg- Wipper of St. Cloud; and many nieces and nephews; his dogs, Raven and Shelby; and cat, Morris.

He is preceded in death by parents; brother, Eugene; sister, Sandy (Dave) Rossman; and nephew, Joseph Rossman.