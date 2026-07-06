October 25, 1942 - July 4, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2026 at Willliams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker for Robert E. O’Dell, age 83, of Little Falls who died Saturday at his home in Little Falls. Bishop Daniel Forniss will officiate and burial will be at Our Lady of the Lake Cemetery in Big Lake. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Wednesday at the funeral home in Becker.

Robert was born October 25, 1942 in Rockford, IL to Ernest and Helen (Broesder) O’Dell. He married Anita Haberman on November 27, 1993 in Pequot Lakes. Robert worked in construction and retired in 2004. He was a member of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Brainerd. Robert was a man of many talents who enjoyed volunteering, fishing, good conversations and woodworking. He was a good listener and caring man who provided great advice.

Survivors include his wife, Anita of Little Falls; children, Heidi (Robb) Oyster of Hewitt, Holly (Mike) Webb of St. George, UT, Kirk (Krista) O’Dell of Wadena; Anita’s children and their spouses and families; 18 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; sisters, Gerry Westover of Martin, GA, Connie O’Dell of Tucson, AZ and Joanne Riddle of Tucson, AZ. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ronald.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.