August 7, 1936 - July 5, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

Celebration of life will be 12:00 PM Thursday, July 9, 2026 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Eden Valley for Nancy Dragan Knutson, 89 who passed away peacefully on July 5, 2026. Rev. Michael Baumgarn will officiate and burial will be at Eden Lake Cemetery in Eden Valley. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church. A light lunch will be served after the service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley.

Nancy will be remembered for her kindness, strength, and devotion to her family.

She was married first to Robert Dragan, with whom she raised her family, and later to Dave Knutson.

She was preceded in death by her husbands; her brothers, Arthur Jr. and Jack Larsen; and her parents, Arthur and Catherine Larson.

She is lovingly remembered by her children, David Dragan and Rhonda, and Susan Schuetz and Howard; her sister, Laurie Hunt and Charles; her sister-in-law, Rita Larsen; and her cousin, Dennis Forstrom and Phyllis.

Nancy was a proud grandmother to Travis Dragan and Krystal, Tyler Dragan and Becky, and Nicole Dennis and Martell, and a cherished great-grandmother to Chloe and Piper Dragan, and Aidan, Bryson, and Carter Dennis.

The family asks that she be remembered through acts of kindness and compassion.

Forever loved, forever remembered.