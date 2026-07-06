June 3, 1951 - July 2, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 AM Friday, July 10, 2026 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Carol A. Hylla, age 75, who passed away Thursday, July 2, 2026 at Sterling Park in Waite Park. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be 4 PM to 7 PM Thursday, July 9, 2026 at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to service at the church on Friday. Parish prayers will be at 6:30 PM Thursday at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Carol was born June 3, 1951 in San Diego, CA to Alexander and Ramona (Brick) Hylla. She lived in Alaska, Minneapolis, Chicago and moved to Sauk Rapids in 1971. Carol was employed at Fingerhut for 30 years and Merrill Corporation for 17 years. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and helped with the funeral lunches. Carol enjoyed traveling the world, visiting Australia, Germany, Ireland, and every state, counted cross stitch, making cards and crafts. She enjoyed trips to Menards.

Carol is survived by her sisters, Wendy (Brad) Janson of Clear Lake, IA and Joyce Hylla of Sauk Rapids; niece, Laurie (Brian) Walker of Waverly, IA; nephew, Ben (Amanda) Janson of Dubuque, IA.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Memorials are preferred to St. Clare’s Monastery.