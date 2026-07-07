August 10, 1930 - July 4, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00AM on Thursday, July 9, 2026 at St. Mary of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Long Prairie for Marjorie Wall, 95 of Long Prairie who died on Saturday, July 4, 2026 at the Long Prairie Care Center. Rev. Brady Keller will officiate and burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Long Prairie. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services at the church in Long Prairie. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie.

Marjorie was born August 10, 1930 in Mayville, ND to Carl & Dorothy (Hamlin) Bosshard. She married Richard J. Wall on July 25, 1950 at St. Mary of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Long Prairie. She worked as a nurse at the hospital and later at the school for many years until her retirement. She then helped at the jewelry store with her husband after her retirement. She is a member of St. Mary of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Long Prairie and was active in the Christian Women. She was also a member of the Women’s Literary club and the Long Prairie Fire Department Auxiliary. She and Richard enjoyed taking trips to the casino, they were world travelers, taking many trips to many destinations around the world. They enjoyed spending winters in Hawaii for over 30 years.

She is survived by her husband of 76 years Richard Wall, her children, Kathy Rausch, Donald (Michelle) Wall, Roxanne Ostendorf, Carla (Charles) Stein, Jamie (Deb) Wall, grandchildren, Jeremy Ostendorf, Paul Rausch, Nathen Stein, Kjerstin Moore, Samantha Maracle, Leah Wall, Bridget McLearn, Megan Fry, Torri Criger, Ann Turner, Michael Wall and Aaron Wall. She is also survived by 23 great grandchildren and extra special friends of the family, Janet Dinkel, Sue & Jeff Schwan and Donna Triedenbach.

She is preceded in death by her parents and sons-in-law, Al Rausch & Larry Ostendorf.