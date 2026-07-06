November 27, 1969 - July 1, 2026

Shawn Lawrence Moorhouse, 56, passed away on July 1, 2026, after a long and courageous battle with mental illness, which he ultimately lost to the disease.

Shawn is survived by his parents, Lawrence and Sandra Moorhouse; his brothers, Mark Moorhouse (wife Shayne Ernzer) and Matthew Moorhouse (wife Kari Moorhouse); his nieces and nephew, Evelyn, Lauren, Lilah, and Maximus Moorhouse; his cousins, Christian and David Moorhouse; and his dear friend, Sandy Hendrickson.

Shawn was born on November 27, 1969, to Lawrence and Sandra Moorhouse. Over the years he built a career as an electrician and handyman, working a variety of trades and taking pride in his craft. In recent years, he found new purpose and joy working in the family farming business alongside his brother and nephew — a chapter of life that brought him deep satisfaction.

Shawn loved fishing and spending time on the Mississippi River. He had a creative and imaginative mind, with a passion for building new things — often turning discarded items into one-of-a-kind, utilitarian works of art. Shawn was a jack of all trades. He could solve problems and fix anything (albeit sometimes only temporarily) in the most unconventional ways. He was immensely proud of his more than 26 years of sobriety and was deeply committed to Alcoholics Anonymous, giving generously of his time to support others walking the same path.

When Shawn was winning his battle against his disease, he lit up every room he entered. He was engaging, charming, and a natural storyteller who could and would talk to anyone. He made friends easily and worked just as hard to keep them — a kind and generous man whose warmth left a lasting impression on everyone who knew him.

Shawn's story is one of real struggle and real joy — of a man who fought hard for his sobriety and his life, and who, in his good days, brought light and laughter to everyone around him. He will be deeply missed by his family and his friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, 14264 Bank Street, Becker, MN 55308.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to NAMI Minnesota: namimn.org