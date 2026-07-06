July 1, 1930 - July 2, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2026 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Delores Starr, age 96 of Sauk Rapids who died Thursday at her home in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the services at church on Wednesday. Arrangements were entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Delores was born July 1, 1930 in Sauk Rapids to Joseph and Anna (Schueller) Pick. She married Vernon Starr on November 8, 1951 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Delores worked at Excel Optical for many years and enjoyed running the Little Rock General Store from 1967 – 1974. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where she was a member of St. Monica’s Society and Sauk Rapids VFW Post 6992 Auxiliary. Delores enjoyed watching the Vikings and Gophers and playing bingo. She was a loving, kind, caring, happy, fun person who loved life.

Survivors include her children, Helen Starr of Sauk Rapids, Marilyn (Bruce) Hiltel of Sauk Rapids, Gerald (Judy) Starr of Little Rock, Sharon Ostby of Sauk Rapids and Kevin (Nelda) of St. Cloud; eleven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Vern and brothers and sisters.

Memorials are preferred to St. Clare’s Monastery.