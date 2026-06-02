June 28, 1938 - May 30, 2026

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Mary Louise Jost, 87, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2026. Mary was born in Waite Park, MN to her parents Leone (Evans) and Peter Hengel Sr. She graduated from St. Cloud Tech High School in 1956. In her sophomore year, she met Bobbie (Robert) at the Coldspring Dance Hall. Returning home, she shared with her family that she had met the man she was going to marry. They were united in marriage October 30, 1957, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waite Park.

Mary was a loving and devoted wife and mother. As a stay-at-home mom, she raised six children born within an eight-year span — a testament to her strength and love of family. Her nurturing spirit extended to her grandchildren and their families, who experienced her love firsthand. Mary was renowned for her cooking and baking, and her pies were legendary.

Mary's Catholic faith was an important part of her life. Attending Mass on Sundays was paramount.

Mary and Bob shared a deep love of dancing and country music. She cherished all family gatherings — picnics, lake days, and celebrations shared with children, siblings, in-laws, and extended family.

The holidays and seasons were her favorites, marked by her decorating, special meals, pies, cakes, cookies, and candies. Birthdays held special meaning, whether in person or by phone, all were greeted by her singing of Happy Birthday.

Mary is preceded in death by her beloved husband Bob, parents, Leone (Evans) and Peter Hengel Sr; parents-in-law, Lorraine (Nierengarten) and Mathias Jost; siblings, Cleo (Lorraine), Leon (Erma), Darold (Marliss).

She is survived by her children, Jennifer Gillitzer, John (Denise), Judi (Gary) Lofquist, Janice (Mark) Binsfeld, Jean (Gene), Jackie (Rick) Rausch; 14 grandchildren; 19 great; and 2 great-great; siblings Don (late Margie) Cleone (late Roger) Skaalerud, Peter (late Laura), Kathy (Tom) Polkinghorn.

The family is deeply grateful to the extraordinary RA staff at The Sanctuary at St Cloud, who cared for Mom as their own, and to St. Croix Hospice Staff (especially nurse Shari).

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 am, Thursday, June 4, 2026 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waite Park.

Visitation will be held from 4:30–7:00 pm, Wednesday, June 3, 2026 at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, St. Cloud and from 10 am until the time of service. Services will be officiated by Fr. Jeremy. Burial will follow Mass at St. Joseph Parish Cemetery, followed by a luncheon at the church.