August 1, 1945 - May 25, 2026



A gathering of friends and family will be from 1-3PM on Sunday, May 31, 2026 at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Steven Honl, 80 of Rice who died Monday, May 25, 2026 at St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls. Burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery with full military honors.

Steven was born August 1, 1945 in Morgan to Vernon & Ardella (Otto) Honl. He served his country in the United States Navy. He married Louise Spanier (Himsl) on December 28, 1984 in Coon Rapids. He is a member of the Springfield American Legion. Steven enjoyed spending time camping, traveling and cruising, going to casinos, ice fishing, riding his UTV, and most importantly spending time with his family, teasing and giving his grandkids crap.

He is survived by his wife Louise of Rice; step children, Curtis (Lyda) Spanier of Ham Lake; Anna (Eric) Faber of Rice; Gary (Ann) Spanier of Florida; children, Kris (Tom) Vanleur of SD; Jodi Honl of SD; Tari Honl of SD; twin sister, Susie Rogotzke of Springfield; brother, Tom (Sandy) Honl of Springfield.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Gail Honl and brother, Leroy Honl.