April 17, 1969 - May 27, 2026

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Toni L. Maury, age 57 of Princeton, MN, passed away surrounded by her family on May 27, 2026, at her home. Funeral Services will be Friday, June 12, 2026, at 10:00 AM at the Princeton Evangelical Free Church. Pastor John Patnode will officiate. Visitation will be Thursday, June 11, 2026, from 4:00-8:00 PM at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton and one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Burial will be at Nicholas (Nichols) Cemetery in rural Cambridge.

Toni Lynn was born to Glenn and Janice (Peterson) Anderson on April 17, 1969, in Cambridge. She graduated from Cambridge-Isanti High School. Toni married Jeff Maury on September 16, 1995. Toni spent a great deal of her life taking care of others through various jobs including working at a nursing home, taking care of children with special needs at a group home, and then as a paraprofessional for the Princeton School District for 14 years. She was always nurturing to others, especially to her family. Toni enjoyed gardening, playing word games, riding roller coasters, and hanging out with family. She will be greatly missed as a wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend to all who knew her.

Toni is survived by her husband, Jeff; daughter, Anna Maury; father, Glenn (Joan) Anderson; brother, Mark (Amy) Anderson; one niece and three nephews; and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Janice Anderson.