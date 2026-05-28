July 13, 1949 - May 21, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2026 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley, MN for LeRoy L. Meyer, age 76, who passed away Thursday, May 21, 2026 in Scottsdale, AZ. Rev. Donald Wagner will officiate and burial will be at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Eden Valley. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2026 with parish prayers at 4 p.m. at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley and one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday.

LeRoy was born July 13, 1949 in Paynesville to Paul and Alvina (Huckenpoehler) Meyer. He married Kathleen Sharbono on March 21, 1970 at St. Clements Catholic Church in Minneapolis. LeRoy grew up in Eden Valley, he moved to Minneapolis, then Coon Rapids and lived in Forest Lake since 1976. He proudly joined the Army serving his country in the Korean Conflict. LeRoy was a hard worker and he founded Meyer Contracting and Versacon. LeRoy was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Forest Lake. He liked to spend time fishing, hunting, golfing and playing cards. LeRoy enjoyed watching cowboy shows, spending time in Eden Valley and most importantly time with his family time.

LeRoy is survived by his wife of 56 years, Kathleen of Forest Lake, MN/Phoenix, AZ since 2025; children, Paul (Jonelle) of Blaine, Jennifer (Brian) Koch of Pinehurst, TX, Lee of Ramsey; grandchildren, Alyssa, Luke, Blake, Cash, Ava, Bella, Maya and Sophia; siblings, Frank (Doris) of Paynesville, Mary Jane (Vic) Geislinger of Watkins, Edith Fink of Cold Spring and Jerome (Jeanne) of Eden Valley.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Arlene Bauer and Ruth Ann Fischer.