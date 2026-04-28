June 22, 1968 - April 27, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Celebration of Life will be 4 PM to 7 PM Friday, May 1, 2026 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Ronald “Ronnie” M. Chmielewski, 57, who passed away Monday at Quiet Oaks Hospice House. Private Entombment will be at Hilltop Mausoleum.

Ronald was born June 22, 1968 in Baltimore to Tim Chmielewski and Donna (Dunmyer) Harrison. He enjoyed listening to music, watching game shows, swimming, swinging, and rides at the fair.

Ronnie is survived by his father, Tim (Ann) Chmielewski of Sauk Rapids; mother, Donna Harrison of Knoxville, TN; brothers, Nickolas (Jeannie) of St. Cloud, Mathew (Sara) of Roscoe; and extended family, Ahmed (Thuha) of Sartell.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House.