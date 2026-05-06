June 23, 1955 - May 2, 2026

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Visitation will be 3 PM to 6 PM Friday, May 8, 2026 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Kenneth “Ken” D. Halverson, 70, who passed away Saturday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Private burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Sauk Centre at a later date.

Kenneth was born June 23, 1955 in Sauk Centre to Harold and Donna (Penn) Halverson. He married Nancy Felling May 25, 1984 in Walker. Ken earned his associates degree and was a Service Tech for Sears/ Master Trade Services, retiring in 2018. He enjoyed camping, travelling and deer hunting. Ken was a loving father and husband, who enjoyed spending time with his family.

Kenneth is survived by his wife Nancy Halverson of St. Cloud; daughter, Dayna (Jesse Erickson) Halverson of Sauk Rapids; sons, Shane Halverson of St. Cloud, Ryan (Priscila) Halverson of Scott City, KS; sister, Sue Craft of Starbuck; brother, Larry (Linda) Halverson of Nevis.

He was preceded in death by his parents; nephew, Chad Halverson.