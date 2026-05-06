October 2, 1927 - May 3, 2026

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John Happe, affectionately known as “Jack,” passed away peacefully at his home in St. Cloud on May 3, 2026. He was born on October 2, 1927, in Carroll, Iowa, the third of eight children born to Theodore and Loretta (Koll) Happe.

The funeral will be held Friday, May 8, 2026 at Church of the Holy Spirit 2405 Walden Way, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be from 9:30-11:00a.m. Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 followed by the burial at Assumption Cemetery and luncheon at Holy Spirit. Arrangements are being handled by Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Homes.

Jack graduated from St. John’s University in Collegeville, Minnesota, and proudly served in the United States Army. On August 13, 1951, he married Geri Quade at Sacred Heart Church in Fort Dodge, Iowa. Together, they built a life centered on faith, family, and community, raising five wonderful children. They have nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

A devoted family man, Jack cherished time spent with his children and extended family. He loved sharing adventures through camping, travel, and educational experiences. “Happe Camping”, held annually over the Fourth of July weekend, became a treasured tradition filled with lasting memories for generations of family members.

Jack was involved in Investors Diversified Services, real estate brokerage, and residential and commercial real estate development. He dedicated much of his time to St. Cloud Opportunities, as well as the Opportunity Training Center and WACOSA. Known as a “behind-the-scenes” guy, Jack preferred working quietly and effectively to make a lasting impact.

He was deeply committed to service and lifelong learning. Jack supported the Central Minnesota Community Foundation, participated in SERTOMA, and was a member of the “Wise Guys” study group. He was especially proud to have served in St. Cloud Opportunities as president for two terms, during which time he worked to strengthen the community through the expansion of industrial parks.

Outside of work and service, Jack enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing Poker with friends and continuing to improve the family cabin. Jack and Geri were avid travelers, having visited nearly all fifty U.S. states, all but one of the Canadian provinces, and many other international destinations including Europe, Asia, and Mexico. He and Geri especially enjoyed national and international road trips in their Roadtrek.

Jack is survived by his beloved wife, Geraldine; his children Mark (Karen) Happe, Dan Happe, Lisa (John) Hatzung, and Scott (Cindy) Happe; and his siblings Dale (Joan) Happe and Sister Loretta (Mary) Happe M.S. Grandchildren, Maggie, Katie, Joanna, Greta, Jack, Kiya, Elia, Lauren, Caralyn. Great-grandchildren, Eli, Mabel, Ira, Rae, Sam, Harvey, Martin, Lucas.

He was preceded in death by his son, Stephen Happe and daughter-in-Law, Nancy Happe, his parents, Theodore and Loretta (Koll) Happe; and his brothers and sisters-in-law Don (Alyce), Dick (Pat), Glen (Jan), Elaine (Bernie) Kult, and Gene (Jolene).

The family extends their sincere gratitude to Talamore Senior Living and St. Croix Hospice for their kind and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Central Minnesota Community Foundation. Communitygiving.org and choose ‘Make a donation’.